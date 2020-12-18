MountainHeart Community Services and The Greenbrier Dream Tree holds annual gift distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This morning, MountainHeart Community Services, the Greenbrier Resort’s “Dream Tree for Kids” project, and the Mac’s Toy Fund helped make Christmas wishes come true for children in need.

“It’s very helpful for us parents because we need someone to assist us, and by having these presents it’s like a blessing in disguise,” Raleigh County resident Kennte Bradley said.

The Greenbrier Resort is celebrating its 10th year of giving in 2020. MountainHeart has been a part of this giving project since the beginning in 2010.

“This year I think it’s a little extra special because the pandemic has really been a sad time. It’s been really special to see the families come through. Some of them had their children with them and they got a glimpse of the bag and got excited,” Infant Toddler Specialist Hillary Wills said.

Nancy Eneline, a Fayette County resident who works with children is picking up toys for 21 kids in need.

“It’s awesome! I have some children that really need help this year. This is going to make a lot of them a good Christmas,” she said.

Contact MountainHeart Community Services, if you were unable to pick up your toys.