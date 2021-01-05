Mountaineers complete major rally at Oklahoma State

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball rallied from a 19-point deficit to win 87-84 at Oklahoma State Wednesday night in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Playing their second road game in three days, the Mountaineers struggled in the opening minutes, and trailed the Cowboys 45-35 at halftime. That deficit would grow to 68-49 with just over 11 minutes remaining, until the comeback began.

WVU began to trim the deficit on a three-pointer from Miles “Deuce” McBride, and the sophomore would prove pivotal as he finished with 21 points. Derek Culver recorded a double-double with 22 points and 19 rebounds, while Taz Sherman scored 20 points off the bench.

Cade Cunningham scored 25 points to lead Oklahoma State.

West Virginia (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) returns to Morgantown Saturday when they host Texas.