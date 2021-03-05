Mountaineers about to begin spring practice

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY) – As the calendar turns to March, FBS teams across the country are beginning their preparations for spring practice and a spring game.

WVU head coach Neal Brown says the Mountaineers’ start date is unknown, due to several players running into COVID-related issues in February. However, as of now they are going forward with the spring game on April 24, as was announced last month.

Brown says he is impressed with how the players have progressed with strength training over the winter, noting they were focusing on strength, discipline, and mental toughness during that time.

West Virginia’s spring game was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2018 due to inclement weather in Morgantown that weekend.