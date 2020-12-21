Mountaineer Food Bank holds final food distribution event of 2020

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As we continue on the road to recovery from what has been a challenging year for most, the need for help could definitely be felt in Raleigh County on Monday.

Hundreds of vehicles patiently waited bummer to bummer for the start of the final Mountaineer Food Bank distribution of the year in the Linda K. Epling Stadium parking lot in Beckley.

“The need is always there and always growing. It’s great to see people come out. You just want to help everybody that you can,” Mobile Pantry Assistant Britnie Anderson said.

Volunteers were ready to serve 350 cars that went through the line. The food drive started at 11:00 a.m., but volunteers say cars were lined up as early as 8 a.m. By the time the first food box was given out, there were already 350 vehicles in the parking lot.

“With all the kids being out of school, every little thing helps. I have a son at home that’s a very picky eater,” Beckley resident John Willy said.

But according to residents, the long line was worth the wait. This time around, residents received more than just a box of food. Food Lion Grocery Store partnered with Mountaineer Food Bank and included a $25 gift card.

“A lot of people are out of work, this means a great deal to the community and to us at Food Lion to help the community when they are in need,” said Food Lion Manager Don Smith.

