More than 1,200 given Pfizer vaccine at Summersville community vaccination event

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Nicholas County Residents got the chance to attend a community vaccination clinic.

It was put on by a partnership between Summersville Regional Medical Center, the Nicholas County Health Department and many other local organizations.

According to Karen Bowling, the CEO and President of Summersville Regional Medical Center, they had more 1,200 first and second round doses ready to give.

“We are doing Pfizer second doses and first doses,” Bowling said. “It’s a team effort. Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

At the community clinics, they welcome people who have made appointments and those just walking in if supplies last.

The Pfizer vaccine is also the only one that’s approved for 16 and 17 year olds. Those in that age group can sign up for the Pfizer vaccine with their parent’s permission.

“We’re very excited because the Governor’s opened up the opportunity for us to vaccinate 16 and over. And when you look at the statistics, the outbreaks are pretty clear in younger people now. So we really want to consider parents with 16 and 17 year olds to consider vaccinations.”

Sarah Baughman, a nurse attending the clinics says many people have had some concerns about side effects of the second dose. However, she says for most people, including herself, it’s nothing to be concerned about.

“I myself had some side effects with the second,” Baughman said. “Low grade fever, some body aches, it just lasted 24 hours and I was totally fine the next day. My husband took the vaccine and never felt a thing.”

These community clinics, even with walk-ins, go by incredibly quickly. People get in and out in less than 30 minutes. And with more than 1,200 vaccinated at this one, a return to normalcy is looking to be on the horizon.

“That’s the theme today. Everyone feels like being here gets them one step closer to normalcy.”