More Seasonal Weather Pattern Emerges This Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Today will be dry and pleasant under high pressure. Cooler changes are afloat for Tuesday.

A cold front will drive in a few sprinkles overnight between 2-6 a.m. In the front’s wake, a northwest wind will drive in cooler temperatures. The high temperature noted on the forecast below will occur before daybreak. Tuesday will be cloudy with slowly falling temperatures with wind gusting to 30 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and cooler followed by a frontal passage Friday with rain showers, except snow showers north and east of Marlinton.

An even more changeable weather pattern will drive in colder temperatures and light snow early next week. Stay tuned for updates!

Below is Braden Petry’s 7-Day forecast:

