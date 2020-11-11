Moore discusses plans for treasurer’s office after defeating 24-year incumbent

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Republican Riley Moore unseated 24-year Democratic incumbent John Perdue last week in the race for state treasurer.

Moore says he believes his message of change resonated with the the voters of West Virginia.

He says he wants to implement a “Jump Start Savings Plan” similar to the SMART529 college savings plan but geared toward students who are joining the labor workforce.

Moore says his other two goals are to make the office more transparent to in turn, create more accountability.

“And we’re going to provide more transparency on how these monies are being invested on behalf of the people of West Virginia,” Moore said. “I want them to know that with the good news, the bad news and everything in between because the more accountable the people of West Virginia can hold us and the elected officials the better outcomes we’re going to get.”

Moore says Perdue and his transition team have been great to work with during this transition period.