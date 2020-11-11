Mom honors daughter in basic training by giving back to the community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – While one Raleigh County woman waits for the return of her daughter who is away at basic training in California, she is occupying her mind by giving back.

This month, Mary Sizemore used her Facebook page: Payton’s Place Donation Fun to take up donations for Toys for Tots. On Wednesday, she delivered a car full of toys to the headquarters in Beckley.

“Just wanted to give back to the community,” Sizemore said. “When she went into basic training it was like mom’s mind needed something to do, so this has blown up and taken over. It’s almost like a full time job.”

You can check out her group on Facebook where there are games and raffles that people can enter to raise money for a different charity every month.

Sizemore works at the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk’s office where she also keeps a box for Toys for Tots toy drop off.