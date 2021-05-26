World headquarters for mining equipment company in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It was sold as Phillips Machine. Today, Phillips Global celebrates the beginning of a new chapter.

Beckley is now world headquarters for Phillips Global. The company designs, builds and fixes custom mining equipment for customers domestically and internationally.

Chairman, CEO of the company Roger Baughan says, “One of the things we do at Phillips Global is we are big manufacturers of fabrication items. Such as, we take metal, put it together to create whatever you want. We have a big gear company that’s part of the group. We have placement parts that are used in the underground mining industry.”

Baughan has consolidated multiple companies into Phillip Global, where he says the global mining industry is continuously growing.

“We think there’s going to be a great future with metallurgical coal industry, as well as the steam coal. We don’t think the steam coal will be completely taken out.”

Being global is how Baughan says the company will increase market shares in foreign countries.

“We’re going to go very hard.” Baughan said, “We’re also going to move Phillips into more of a- I have companies that are involved in the global rail industry that are involved in the global chain manufacturing, so we’re going to convert Phillips Global into working and representing those companies too.”

Now that it’s official, Phillips Global plans to expand from over 100 employees to more than a hundred.

