Michelle Holly gets swore in as Fayette County Clerk

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – This morning the Fayette County Courthouse welcomes its newest elected official.

Oak Hill native Michelle Holly was swore in before Judge Ewing as Fayette County Clerk. Since the clerk position is an unexpired term, Holly starts right away. Holly says even though things are moving fast, she’s excited to start her new role.

“There is a lot of excitement about being able to start the position and get into it and seeing what we can do for the county. Some nerves because it’s a new job, it’s new place to work, it’s a whole new environment, but mostly I’m grateful that I get to do this job,” Holly said.

Holly also held a separate celebration in front of the courthouse this afternoon with all her friends and family.