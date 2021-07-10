Mercer County teams win Friday to sweep series

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After Thursday wins at home, both the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Princeton Whistlepigs claimed victories on Friday to sweep their respective two-game series.

After establishing a 2-0 lead, the Ridge Runners looked to be in control against Burlington, before the Sock Puppets posted four runs in the seventh. However, Bluefield got one run back in the bottom of that frame before adding three more in the eighth for a 6-4. The Ridge Runners stay home Saturday and Sunday.

Princeton opened the scoring against the Johnson City Doughboys, who quickly took the lead in the second inning. However, Dylan Rogers’ fourth-inning home run put the hosts ahead for good, as they posted five in the inning and seven more in the seventh of 17-3 win. The Whistlepigs go to Burlington this weekend before hosting Bluefield Monday and Tuesday.

