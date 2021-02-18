Mercer County residents receive second dose of Pfizer vaccine

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Health Department held another Covid vaccine clinic at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton.

Patients at the clinic were given their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic began at 9 AM Thursday morning and had people lined up to receive their vaccines by 8:30 which organizers say is fairly common during the second dose distributions.

“They schedule everybody’s appointments, but a lot of people are anxious to get here and get that second dose,” said Deputy Chief of the Princeton Rescue Squad Eli Patterson. “So typically in the mornings on second dose days, we have people lined up waiting for us to get opened up and they are here first thing.”

Mercer County will have another vaccine clinic at the Karen Preservati Center from 9 AM to 3 PM on Friday, February 18th.