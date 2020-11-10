Mercer County Health Department urges caution, mask wearing as cases rise

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County has seen an influx of new COVID cases in recent weeks.

Having more than 130 cases in the past week alone, officials in Mercer are urging residents to continue to practice social distancing and other basic precautions.

Brenda Donithan, the Health Department Interim Administrator, says that one major issue is many residents still aren’t wearing masks in public.

“Last week there were several cases, we just kept getting more and more in. The problem is that people don’t wear their mask. And if they wear their mask, they wear it below their nose, and it should cover their nose,” Donithan said.

According to the CDC, it’s always recommended to social distance and wear a mask when in a public space.