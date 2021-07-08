Mercer County Dilapidated Structures Ordinance moves forward

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – During a special session of the Mercer County Commission, the county hired coordinators for overseeing their dilapidated building ordinance.

It consists of three community members, members of the health department, litter control, fire station and the sheriff’s department.

Moving forward, they’ll be able to prioritize what dilapidated properties in the county are removed first.

County Commissioner Greg Puckett has been campaigning for the effort for years, and is excited to see it finally taking off.

“Honestly I’m ecstatic about the process,” Puckett said. “Because this was something that six years ago I said we needed to have. And it took a long time and it took a lot of community understanding. And thanks to all the people within the community that identified this as a core problem, we were able to move forward on it.”

The task force will be looking at assessments of dilapidated properties due for removal. They will discuss costs and figure out what to prioritize.

