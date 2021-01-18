Mercer County continuing work on Mountain State Trail System

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County is working on a partnership to create a multi-county trail system.

The Mountain State Trail Alliance is a conjoined effort from Summers, Fayette, Raleigh and Mercer County. The goal is to develop a new trail system that travels to various counties and tourist destinations around Southern West Virginia.

Bill Archer with the Mercer County Commission says the effort has been ongoing, and will eventually lead to a huge array of outdoor activities for locals and tourists alike.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting things for outdoor activities for people on the horizon. We just need to keep moving forward. And our trail committee has been really faithful about meeting on a regular basis. And we’ve got a lot of enthusiastic and really sharp people on our committee,” Archer said.

Mercer County has been working on the project for the past four years and is planning more meetings about it in the near future.

Archer also noted that the Trail Alliance is not meant to compete with the Hatfield McCoy trail system. The Mountain State Trail Alliance will be a non-motorized trail system.