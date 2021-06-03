Memories of Mercer Street, mural brings community together

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – It seems that Princeton is looking to involve everyone in the community to make Mercer Street fun and memorable.

Memories are being made on Mercer Street and a new project for the community will help display that.

RiffRaff Arts Collective Director Lori McKinney says, “It’s a new mural… called Memories of Mercer Street. It’s going to be located in the historic district on the side of Kids at Heart Daycare. It is a vibrant, beautiful depiction of the history of our beloved downtown.”

Designed as paint by numbers, the newest mural that will be on display holds special memories for residents of Mercer County. Members of the community were invited to share their stories, which were incorporated into the design.

“It is really important for us for the community to feel engaged with what’s going on downtown because we shape this place as a community.” McKinney says, “We want everyone to feel involved, this is their downtown. This is all of our town. We just want people to have that experience of having a hand in the transformation of the street.”

Many artists have come together to help bring this project to life so all residents can have a hand in transforming their town.

This project is presented with support from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, funding from National Endowment for the Arts and approval by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

Related