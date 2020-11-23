McDowell County Schools going remote for next two weeks

McDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – All McDowell County Schools students will learn remotely for two weeks, starting today, Monday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Dec. 4.

According to the McDowell County Schools Facebook page, there will be no live instruction.. All on-campus learners will report back to on-campus instruction on Dec. 7. Schools principals and teachers will share remote learning plans with families if they have not yet done so.

Families who registered for the Blended Meal Kit Delivery Program will receive delivered meal kits on Tuesday by MCS school buses. More information will be shared with families via School Messenger.