Marshall football begins 2022 spring practices

HUNTINGTON, WV (practice video courtesy WCHS) – Spring practice is underway for Marshall football, as the Thundering Herd begin their season year under head coach Charles Huff.

Before and after the first practices, Huff discussed multiple changes regarding the team, including the quarterback. With Grant Wells transferring to Virginia Tech, that means a new starting quarterback for the Herd; there are currently six quarterbacks on the spring roster, but only one (Cam Fancher) saw playing time in 2021.

There were also several changes made to the coaching staff, notably Clint Trickett being moved to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach; the former WVU signal-caller was wide receivers coach in 2021. Oak Hill native Shannon Morrison will continue as linebackers coach, but has also been given the title assistant head coach.

Marshall’s spring game is scheduled for April 23.

