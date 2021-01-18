Marshall drops pair of games to Western Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – On Sunday, Marshall narrowly lost 69-67 to Western Kentucky, dropping their second-straight game to the Hilltoppers.

Marshall led 35-27 at halftime, thanks to a half-court buzzer beater by Taevion Kinsey.

Trailing 69-67 in the final seconds, the Thundering Herd had a chance to tie or go-ahead. But Mikel Beyers’ shot attempt fell well short as time expired.

Marshall falls to 7-4 on the season, having now lost consecutive games for the first time this season. Western Kentucky beat the Herd 81-73 on Friday.

Also in action on Sunday, the Marshall women’s basketball team was beaten by Western Kentucky 69-60. The Herd previously beat the Hilltoppers 81-54 on Thursday.