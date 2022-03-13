Freefolk Brewery held its Maple Days Festival featuring maple cream ale

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Freefolk Brewery held its Maple Days Festival and Vendor Market to release a new favorite.

The Hickory Horned Devil is a maple cream ale, using all local maple syrup. All of the syrup was provided by Blossom Hill Farm, where customers could meet the farmers at the event.

The farmers had a booth set up with information and other maple products for sale.

Blossom Hill Farm Owner Tonya Fisher said, “It’s really exciting. We’re enjoying it and it’s great to help. I like the fact local businesses come together and we support local businesses.”

Other vendors were in attendance selling maple desserts, local jewelry and more.

The brewery’s weekend special is chicken and waffles featuring Blossom Hill Farm syrup.

Related