Manchin statement on potential action against President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C (WOAY)- Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on potential actions taken against President Trump.

“No matter what course of action is taken against President Trump in 13 days, Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States. Until then, I urge the good men and women honorably serving at all levels of the federal government to please stay at their post for the protection of our democracy. The actions of a rogue President will not and should not reflect on you. Instead, your patriotism and commitment to the greater good of our country will be reaffirmed.”