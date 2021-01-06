Manchin statement on future of 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY)- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today issued the following statement on the future of the 117th Congress following the results of the special Senate elections in Georgia.

“Now, more than ever, we must enter a new era of bipartisanship in Washington. With tight margins in the House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans are faced with a decision to either work together to put the priorities of our nation before partisan politics or double down on the dysfunctional tribalism.

“For the sake of the country we all love, we must commit to solving the serious problems facing our nation. With respect to the Senate, we must return to regular order. I am hopeful that we will set an agenda that invites vigorous and respectful debate on the issues that matter. Above all, we must avoid the extreme and polarizing rhetoric that only further divides the American people – I will work tirelessly to make sure we do. It is time for Americans to move closer together.

“To ensure we achieve this new era of bipartisanship let us all commit to restoring decency and civility to our politics, and becoming the example of governing the American people deserve and the world expects.”