Manchin, Collins AUTO for Veterans Act provisions signed into law

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME) announced President Biden signed into law provisions of their bipartisan Advancing Uniform Transportation Opportunities (AUTO) for Veterans Act.

The legislation will reduce the financial burden for severely disabled veterans who require special adaptive equipment to drive a motor vehicle.

The act will also make these veterans eligible to receive a grant through the Department of Veterans Affairs to assist with purchasing a new adaptive vehicle once every ten years, helping them to drive safely and maintain their independence.

