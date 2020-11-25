Manchin, Capito applaud section of WV National Guard for new C-130J Aircraft

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Yesterday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) applauded the selection of the West Virginia National Guard 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston for the current Air National Guard’s C-130J Recapitalization and Basing program. The West Virginia delegation sent a letter in July urging the U.S. Air Force to choose the West Virginia National Guard base in Charleston.

“Yesterday’s announcement is fantastic news for the West Virginia National Guard and our entire state. The West Virginia National Guard is exceptional and has worked tirelessly to ensure the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston is the best home for the Air National Guard C-130J Recapitalization and Basing program. I am pleased to see their hard work pay off. This growing partnership will reap benefits for our entire state as the men and women of our National Guard are able to fulfill an expanded role with more capable and modern aircraft, and I know that our National Guard will continue to represent West Virginia well,” said Senator Manchin.

“The West Virginia National Guard is an exceptional force in West Virginia and continues to be recognized nationally for their excellence. The announcement yesterday that the 130th Airlift Wing has been selected to become home to C-130J aircraft under the Air National Guard’s C-130J Recapitalization and Basing program is great news for not only our National Guard and Charleston, but also for the entire state of West Virginia. Our National Guard works around the clock tirelessly in service to our residents. It is truly great to see due recognition come their way. Replacing the current C-130H planes with the modernized C-130Js will help grow opportunities within our state, and continue to foster positive relationships that enhance training partnerships between the West Virginia National Guard and military units from throughout the country. I am grateful to play a role in this exciting announcement and look forward to the benefits it will bring West Virginia,” said Senator Capito.

The new C-130J aircraft would provide the West Virginia Air National Guard (WVANG) with greater capability in supporting our state and our nation around the world. The 130th Airlift Wing is consistently rated as a top squadron, exceeding readiness and performance standards set by the National Guard Bureau.