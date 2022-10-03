Manchin, Capito announce $5 million for New River Health Association

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce New River Health Association in Fayette County will receive $5,000,000.

The funding will allow New River Health to combine and expand its services in one large medical complex. The location will also serve as a community conference center.

Manchin and Capito issued a Congressional Directed Spending (CDS) request to secure funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Related