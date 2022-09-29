Manchin and Capito announce $697k to 17 West Virginia housing programs

Washington, D.C. (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $697,260 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 17 West Virginia housing departments.

The funding will help housing authorities provide quality affordable housing for all West Virginians.

Individual awards include:

$94,189 – Charleston/Kanawha County Housing Authority

– Charleston/Kanawha County Housing Authority $91,001 – Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority

– Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority $60,852 – Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg

– Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg $57,037 – Housing Authority of the City of Huntington

– Housing Authority of the City of Huntington $50,929 – Housing Authority of Raleigh County

– Housing Authority of Raleigh County $47,159 – Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg

– Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg $44,745 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

– Housing Authority of Mingo County $36,174 – Housing Authority of Randolph County

– Housing Authority of Randolph County $31,955 – Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority

– Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority $28,289 – Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield

– Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield $26,799 – Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling

– Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling $26,682 – Housing Authority of the City of Beckley

– Housing Authority of the City of Beckley $25,295 – Housing Authority of Boone County

– Housing Authority of Boone County $25,217 – Housing Authority of the City of Weirton

– Housing Authority of the City of Weirton $20,998 – Housing Authority of the City of Keyser

– Housing Authority of the City of Keyser $16,125 – Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant

– Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant $13,814 – Grant County Housing Authority

Related