Manchin and Capito announce $5 million from infrastructure law for broadband expansion

Washington, D.C. (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $5,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program provided funding to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.

The department will use the funds for technical planning and public outreach to promote the full participation of all West Virginians in today’s digital economy.

