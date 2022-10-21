Manchin and Capito announce $440k for youth mental healthcare services in West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $440,681 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Bipartisan Safer Communities Act provided the funding to expand mental healthcare services for children and youth in West Virginia.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed additional burdens on many young West Virginians facing mental health issues, and the pandemic has often made it more difficult to access treatment. I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $440K to bolster mental healthcare services in West Virginia schools and communities,” states Senator Manchin.

“It’s important that we do what we can to ensure our children have quality and accessible health care services, particularly when it comes to mental health. It’s welcome news to see this funding heading to our state’s health department to strengthen available services in West Virginia and increase access to mental health care in our communities for our youth.” states Senator Capito.

