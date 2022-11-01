Manchin and Capito announce $2.8 million for flood protection in Elkhorn Creek/ Tug Fork river watershed

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $2,817,600 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The grant will strengthen flood protection and flood damage reduction in the Elkhorn Creek/ Tug Fork River Watershed.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provided the funding to support a voluntary buyout of approximately 30 properties to restore natural floodplain conditions and reduce flood risk.

Elkhorn Creek/ Tug Fork River Watershed residents often experience flooding due to real estate development in the floodplain.

The West Virginia Flood Tool analyzed flood damages at 128 homes and buildings to develop a cost-effective solution and recommend the voluntary buyout, demolition, and restoration of approximately 30 floodplain properties.

The project will reduce flood risks throughout the Elkhorn Creek/Tug Fork River Watershed and enhance safety for nearby communities.

