MacArthur Skating Rink Demolished

MacArthur, WV (WOAY)- Since opening in 1952, the MacArthur Skating Rink has been considered the go-to roller skating destination for several Southern West Virginians. Unfortunately, the skating rink has been demolished despite community intervention to preserve the building. Community members took action to save the rink back in June after circulating rumors of its demolition.

The MacArthur Rink closed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. The community started a petition for individuals to sign to save the rink, acquiring over 5,000 signatures. Additionally, a local realtor attempted to purchase the building over a year ago. However, the seller declined the realtor’s offer, mentioning plans to build a gas station in its place.

Related