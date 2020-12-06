Locals enjoy last day of Beckley Ice Rink

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Ice Rink located by the Exhibition Coal Mine has been around for three weeks , and this weekend was the final chance for locals to enjoy it.

This is only the second year that the city has put the ice rink together, and they say it’s been hugely successful with the community.

“We’ve been open three weeks and today’s our final day. We’ve had a great response from the community and even from out of different counties,” employee Donna Grove said.

Skating costs only $7 for adults and $5 for children. And all the money gathered by the ice rink went straight into the city’s budget for future events next year. Over the course of the last three weeks, it’s estimated that thousands of people from all around the region showed up to go skating.

“We had about 280 last weekend and 350 the weekend before. So it’s been an excellent time for the folks. It gave them something to do and something to enjoy.”