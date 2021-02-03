Local sports bar host Super Bowl watch party

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As the Super Bowl quickly approaches, many sports fans are looking for the perfect place to watch the game.

Calacino in Beckley will be showing the game on their 150 inch big screen. The bar will be selling pizzas, wings, beers, and other traditional Super Bowl food. Owner Jeff Weeks says he hopes those who do plan on leaving their homes for the Super Bowl will support local businesses.

“We are the little guys and we don’t have a corporation behind us, we don’t have million dollars in reserves, so I think that this is a time is very important to support,” Weeks said.

Calacino will be open at 50% capacity, so those who are interested in watching the game there are encouraged to arrive early.