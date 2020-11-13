Local nonprofit opens up art gallery in Mt. Hope

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope, a nonprofit in Mt. Hope, has now opened the city’s first art gallery.

It is on Main Street in the Harmony for Hope building and anyone can come check out local art during the week.

The organization is also looking for local artists to submit their work, so they can show and sell.

Visual manager Karen Leathers had this to say when asked about what this will bring to the community.

“Life. People. People interested in building a community instead of just letting it drift away or destroying it. Build a community. Build a relationship with each other. The businesses working together. The people working together. Everyone going for a better living environment for all,” she said.

The gallery will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. If you are an artist and would like to submit your work, you can head over to the Harmony for Hope website by clicking here.