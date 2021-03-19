Local man remembered after losing fight to diabetes

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY)- In August 2019, we first brought you the story of Eddie Scarbro, a man who tragically passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. A month before his passing, he planted sunflowers in his mother’s front yard that grew to be 17 feet tall. His mother, Nellie Scarbro, had said the flowers “grew up to Heaven so [her] son could see them.”

Not only was she dealing with the passing of her son at the time, but she was also taking care of her sick grandson, Hayden. Unfortunately, Hayden lost his fight to type 1 diabetes this past Saturday, just one month after his 28th birthday.

Hayden was diagnosed with the disease when he was just four years old. Type 1 diabetes is a genetic disorder that is passed down through family members. Those with type 1 diabetes cannot produce their own insulin, so they have to take in insulin daily. Type 1 diabetics have to regularly get insulin into their bodies by injection with a needle or with an insulin pump. Diabetics must also check and maintain their blood sugar on a daily basis.

Over the course of time, complications associated with type 1 diabetes may occur, such as heart and blood vessel disease, eye damage, nerve damage and worsening infections. Unfortunately, complications began affecting Hayden, making it hard for him to see or move some days.

Though there is no cure for type one diabetes, those with it can prevent further complications by managing their blood sugar levels, diets and lifestyles. Nellie hopes that by shining light on her grandson’s story, it will inspire others suffering from the disease to take control of their lives and prevent further complications associated with type 1 diabetes and to let others know they are not alone.

If you would like to donate to Hayden’s funeral fund, the family has set up a GoFundMe page, here.