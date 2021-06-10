Local library kicks off summer reading program, activities scheduled weekly

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Need some ways to keep the kids busy this summer? The Herbert E. Jones Library has you covered.

The local library has begun its collaborative summer reading program where children can do crafts, artwork, everything you can think of while learning for this upcoming school year.

From scavenger hunts to coloring books, Herbert E. Jones is a perfect place to keep your children occupied this summer.

Head Librarian Laura Fernett said, “It’s a six-week program. every week, the children come to the library. We read a story, do some crafts, have snacks and other activities.”

The library keeps a log for every child to track their progress over the six-week program, with the main goal being social interaction.

“Reading and also just social interaction. A lot of younger children, this is their first time being in an environment that’s not their home. They’re with other children, with a pre-school sort of environment.”

The program is not only for younger children. The library splits with ages three to six and a separate group of seven to 12.

Computer access, book clubs and more… the local library keeps children having fun and out of trouble.

To get your children signed up, head inside and fill out a sheet to secure a spot for the fun this summer.

