Local doctor reacts to West Virginia receiving an increase in vaccines

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is looking to receive a sixteen percent increase in Covid-19 vaccine doses.

State officials announced Tuesday that West Virginia would be receiving an additional 3,700 vaccine doses this week. West Virginia currently leads the county in vaccine distribution with eleven percent of the population having had their first dose and four percent fully vaccinated. Health officials say we are showing the country that the state will use every vaccine distributed to them.

“We as West Virginia have really banded together,” said Dr. Paul Conley with Plateau Health. “We’ve lead the way, we are basically on the tip of the spear when it comes to vaccination in this country. The more people we can get vaccinated, the more shots in arms the better off we are going to be.”

Dr. Conley also said he is proud of the West Virginia people for taking the virus seriously.