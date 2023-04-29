Local Dance Studio 5K Turnout a Success This Year

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio fifth year 5k on Saturday proved to be the most successful race since it premiered in 2018.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill came out as the lead runner with a time of 21:31 on a challenging course.

Leaps Around the Lake 5K and 2-mile walk benefited the scholarship fund for the dancers at Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio in Beckley.

Race Director Ann Adkins said the numbers this far exceeded any of the last five years, “The last couple of years we’ve had 40 to 50 participants. This year, one of the schools in Fayette County brought its running club, so we had 80 runners and walkers.”

The scenic run started with a loop around Little Beaver Lake. This was a race with great crowd support, especially for the young athletes.

Rhythms of Grace mission is to treasure each student through quality dance education that lifts their eyes and guards their hearts.

They hope through more exposure next year the numbers will be even better.

