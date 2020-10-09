Local church continues monthly food distribution, plans holiday distribution

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Volunteers at Lifeline Church will hand out food this weekend for its monthly distribution.

Volunteer Marcia Payne says the church has offered the distribution since it was established in Hinton about five years ago. Each month, around 180 locals take advantage of the service.

“That’s the great commission, helping one another,” said Payne. “That’s helping people who have a need and that’s why we exist, to meet the needs of other people.”

Next month during the week of Thanksgiving, the church plans on hosting a special holiday version of the meal distribution, including a Christmas celebration. Details on that event are still being worked out, so WOAY will continue following this story.