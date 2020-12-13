Local chapter of Blackout LEMC holds Toys for Tots fundraiser

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A local motorcycle club held a fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

The local Fayetteville chapter of the Blackout LEMC set up outside the Summersville Walmart and took monetary and toy donations for the charity. They say within just the first hour of setting up they had already received numerous donations.

The president of the local chapter Richard Gipson says that donating is incredibly important, especially right now during the pandemic.

“Well I think it’s good to do anytime, but especially Christmas time. And then with COVID and all the other stuff going on, you know a lot of people are out of work, so right now is a really good time to do it,” Gipson said.

The local chapter was only formed about three months ago, and hopes to hold more fundraisers in the future.