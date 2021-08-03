Local car dealership pledges donations to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A local car dealership is doing their part to help people in need.

Northside Chevrolet in Summersville has pledged to donate $100.00 for every car sold in the month of August to the WVU Children’s Hospital.

The hospital has been under construction for years, and is set to be one of the most state of the art hospitals in the region.

“WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is really throughout the state, we try to bring care close to home,” said WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital COO Amy Bush.

Multiple dealerships across the state are participating in the donation program, and the new WVU Children’s hospital is expected to open this January.

