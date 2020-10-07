Local barbershop celebrates first year of business

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local barber shop and hair salon celebrated a belated one year anniversary today.

Appalachian Barbershop and Salon opened in May 2019 but because of the pandemic, the owner couldn’t celebrate when the first anniversary came around. After a year of ups and downs and even a pandemic to work around, Danielle Bowles is thankful to have made it this far.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for our clients and customers for making it possible,” said Bowles. “I was super scared during the pandemic when it first closed down and I’m just so thankful to be back and be as strong as ever.”

Today, Bowles also welcomed a new local business to share her storefront.