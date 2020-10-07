Local barbershop celebrates first year of business

By
Kassie Simmons
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local barber shop and hair salon celebrated a belated one year anniversary today.

Appalachian Barbershop and Salon opened in May 2019 but because of the pandemic, the owner couldn’t celebrate when the first anniversary came around. After a year of ups and downs and even a pandemic to work around, Danielle Bowles is thankful to have made it this far.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for our clients and customers for making it possible,” said Bowles. “I was super scared during the pandemic when it first closed down and I’m just so thankful to be back and be as strong as ever.”

Today, Bowles also welcomed a new local business to share her storefront.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR