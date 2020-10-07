New boutique offers women’s clothing, accessories

BECKELY, WV (WOAY) – Sunshine Boutique started as a series of Facebook live events in Bethany Asbury’s living room.

“Bethany will not mark up anything that is not affordable,” said Asbury’s mother, Debra Adkins. “She has skirts, she has all kinds of shirts, she has jewelry.”

As her inventory took over, it was clear she needed to upgrade into an actual storefront. The boutique is now open for business, offering women’s clothing and accessories at an affordable price.

“We try to make it affordable,” said Asbury. “If I’m not going to pay the price for it, I don’t expect anybody else to, so I try to make it very affordable for people.”

You can visit the boutique in person or shop during its Facebook live events by liking the Sunshine Boutique Facebook Page.