ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – New Concord Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tesla Southcott continues to fill out her coaching staff.

Lily Griffith will join the Lady Lions as a graduate assistant. She will serve as Concord’s GRIP and study hall coordinator.

Griffith played ball at Milligan College in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Last month, former Lady Lion standout Madison May Heller was added as the program’s top assistant coach. was added as the program’s top assistant coach.

