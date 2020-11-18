Library waives all fines during “Fine-Free Week”

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Book readers in Oak Hill will have a chance to save money.

This week is “Fine-Free Week” at Oak Hill Public Library. Anyone with overdue books is allowed to return their books to the library free of charge. To practice social distancing, patrons can return books in the drop off bin without entering the library.

“We try to do it twice a year just to get books back. Maybe the reason why they are not bring the book back is because they can’t pay the fine. So this is a great opportunity for them to not have to pay,” Library Director Becky Kellum said.

This week does not waive previously fines for books that were already turned in.