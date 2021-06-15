Bluefield library brings childhood memories to life

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Childhood memories were brought to life today as the Craft Memorial Library held a reading of The Hungry Caterpillar and of course there was an extra surprise.

The Rainbow Fish, Corduroy and Cat in the Hat should sound familiar as they are hit children’s books, but one of the most infamous reads is The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Published in 1969, the tale of a hungry caterpillar took off is still top-selling over 50 years later.

Program Services Coordinator Suzette Sims was running the show. She said, “Eric Carle, he’s just kind of timeless and this is a story that both teaches and lets kids know about not only just the days of the week.”

Preserving old stories and telling them through generations, the Craft Memorial Library did just that, but took it a bit further.

“How the butterfly works, it’s just a great book for all kids just to learn about the life cycle.”

Bringing an extra educational aspect through the doors, the library brought in live caterpillars for visitors to watch flourish into beautiful butterflies over time.

“They’re going to be here until they because butterflies if anyone wants to stop in and see how the caterpillars are progressing.”

What a great way to keep the young, hungry hungry minds flowing with creativity.

From crafts to hearing some of the most loved stories, the Craft Memorial Library will be holding weekly events to keep children having fun this summer.

