Lewisburg City Council hears plan for Christmas parade

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Lewisburg City Council heard the idea for a safe Christmas parade.

The plan would be to have the fire and police departments escort Santa to the North Pole. A route would be set up throughout the city where residents could come out and watch while still maintaining social distancing. The Interim City Manager hopes that a parade will help to bring out the Christmas spirit for the kids.

“I think we are really trying to be strategic for the kids and bring the spirit of Christmas out a little bit for them,” said Interim City Manager Misty Hill. “Then hopefully the kids can come out and get some smiling faces, see some fire trucks and police cars, and Santa.”

The route, date, and time for the parade will be announced once everything is finalized.