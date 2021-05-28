Lake goers asked to stay safe during Memorial Day weekend

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for Summersville Lake.

Boaters come from all over to enjoy the natural beauty of the area. However, the Nicholas County Dive Team asks patrons to do their part to stay safe.

Typically around this time of year, they expect to see a higher number of injuries, many of which come from cliff divers.

“People will jump off some of our higher cliffs up here,” Dive Master Noah Allen said. “And when they hit the water, they don’t land right. It causes fractures, dislocations, just really bad injuries and they’re completely avoidable.”

Both people from in and out of state visit the lake and have been injured over the years from largely avoidable accidents. The Dive Team does their part to try and make sure people are kept in safe hands, and they ask boaters to do the same.

“If you’re boating on the lake make sure you have plenty of lifejackets on board, have a fire extinguisher. If you’re drinking alcohol, make sure you have a sober operator.”

