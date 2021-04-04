Kids fishing derby held at Alpine Ministries

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – A first-ever fishing derby for kids was held at the Alpine Ministries pond, where kids thirteen and under who had pre-registered spent the day in friendly competition to catch Trout, Bass, and Bluegill.

The prizes included goody bags full of tackle, coupons, and gift cards, among other items which every kid received. However, rods and reels were given to any participant who managed to catch one of the tagged fish, and there was also a gold-tagged Trout that equaled half off a week of Alpine’s summer camp if it was caught.

“One of the things I was really looking forward to was just being able to see an activity for kids who may have been stuck at home not doing much,” says Zachary Rinehart, the program director for Alpine Ministries. “So, being able to come out here and do this with their families has been really cool to see.”

Due to the success of the event and a good turn-out, Alpine Ministries anticipates hosting more of these derbies in the future.

