‘KIDPRENEURS’ invited to enter small business pitch contest

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. and Financial Literacy Boot Camp are inviting kids between of the ages of 6 and 18 to the 2021 WV Kids Business Expo & Small Business Pitch Contest. This virtual event is scheduled for Nov. 20. November is National Entrepreneurship Month.

“Kidpreneurs” can enter the Small Business Pitch Contest by submitting a 1-minute video to funfitnessfoundation@gmail.com and describing their business idea and how they would invest prize money in that business.

The first-place prize is $300. Second is $200, and third is $100, with an additional People’s Choice Award.

“Our goal is to get kids thinking about financial responsibility and growing business ideas into reality,” said Traci Phillips, Fun Fitness Foundation executive director. “Our primary focus is inspiring children to be active, and from our experiences with kids, we know they have some fantastic ideas. We want to help them understand how concepts can become real businesses.”

The registration fee is $10, and they can enter at bit.ly/2021WVKidsBusinessExpo. Sponsorship information is available at that same link.

The registration deadline is Nov. 13. Winners are announced at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 on the Fun Fitness Foundation Inc. Facebook Page.

“We’ll also be hosting entrepreneurship prep classes via Zoom to help kids with their small business pitch video,” Phillips said. “We’re with them each step of the way.”

Related