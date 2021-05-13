K-Fit Holds Grand Opening of New Studio

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – K-fit held its grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new studio Thursday evening.

K-fit offers a variety of different fitness classes such as Aerial Yoga, Bungee, boxing, and barre. Aerial Yoga is yoga that uses silk hammocks to alleviate pressure on the spine while providing a full-body workout. Bungee is similar to hit training but is lower impact, especially on the knees and joints. Due to the growing popularity of these workouts, K-fit had to open a larger facility to accommodate.

“So I actually started in February subleasing a room in this building and actually had to expand because business grew so fast in February,” said Owner of K-Fit Katelyne Fry. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was young. My mom was a group fitness instructor and it’s been a passion of mine since I was young. The fact that I have my own studio is really exciting.”

For more information on all the classes, K-fit has to offer visit their website.

Related